11 Donegal initiatives included in summer school and festival fund

11 initiatives in Donegal have been included in a funding announcements for summer schools and small scale festivals.

The total funding package of over €370,000 shared between 105 events aims to support local cultural events which may not be eligible for larger scale funding.

A maximum grant of €5,000 is available.

Events included:

Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School – €5,000.00

Donegal Summer School of Music – €5,000.00

Ceol Na gCruach – €5,000.00

Ceolan Community Group CLG – €4,980.00

The Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival – €3,750.00

Arranmore Country Fest – €3,750.00

Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair – €3,750.00

Dorn San Aer – €3,750.00

We Will – €3,750.00

Milford and District Resource Centre – €1,312.50

Donegal Youth Service – €1,925.00