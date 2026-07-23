11 Donegal initiatives included in summer school and festival fund

11 initiatives in Donegal have been included in a funding announcements for summer schools and small scale festivals.
The total funding package of over €370,000 shared between 105 events aims to support local cultural events which may not be eligible for larger scale funding.
A maximum grant of €5,000 is available.
Events included:
Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School – €5,000.00
Donegal Summer School of Music – €5,000.00
Ceol Na gCruach – €5,000.00
Ceolan Community Group CLG – €4,980.00
The Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival – €3,750.00
Arranmore Country Fest – €3,750.00
Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair – €3,750.00
Dorn San Aer – €3,750.00
We Will – €3,750.00
Milford and District Resource Centre – €1,312.50
Donegal Youth Service – €1,925.00