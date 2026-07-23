Almost €10 million awarded to peace projects, with North West groups among recipients

Almost €10 million in Government funding has been announced for projects promoting peace and reconciliation across Northern Ireland, with several organisations in the North West among those to benefit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed funding for 154 organisations through the Department’s Reconciliation Fund.

Among the largest allocations in the region, The Playhouse in Derry has been awarded more than €233,000 over three years for an arts-based peace project, while the Churches Trust will receive €252,000 for its ‘TrACE to Transform’ programme supporting women through workshops on trauma, identity and community relations.

Elsewhere, Cathedral Youth Club has secured €132,468 for youth diversion projects, City Centre Initiative will receive €75,000 for cross-community work in Derry city centre, and the Omagh Support and Self Help Group has been awarded €101,400 to continue its advocacy and support work linked to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.