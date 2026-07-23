Boyle raises seaweed harvesting concerns at committee

A Donegal Senator has raised concerns over the future of seaweed farming and harvesting.

Senator Manus Boyle was speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Fisheries Committee, where he highlighted the importance of the industry to employment in the county, with local companies expanding into new areas.

He’s calling for protections for local harvesters ahead of planned changes to harvesting regulations in 2028.

Senator Boyle asked what legislation is currently in place to safeguard those working in the sector: