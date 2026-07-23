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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Connor Coyle looks ahead to his bout on massive Zuffa Boxing card at 3Arena next month

Derry native Connor Coyle

Connor Coyle will fight American Mark Beuke on a stacked Zuffa Boxing card at the 3Arena in Dublin on August 8th.

The Derry native will be part of the main card which is headlined by the IBF World Middleweight title fight between Irishman Aaron McKenna and Italian Etinosa Oliha.

Undefeated Irish boxer Callum Walsh is also on the card as he faces Tyler Denny in a 10-round middleweight contest.

Coyle will aim to push his pro-record out to 23-0 with victory over Beuke and set himself up for another tilt at a world title in the near future.

Connor, who is training in Florida ahead of the fight night, spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to look ahead to a huge event which will be live on Sky Sports…

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