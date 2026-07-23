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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal native Darragh McGee on new book “Imitation Games – How Gambling Hijacked Sport”

Donegal man Darragh McGee has just published a book that gives an informative, thought-provoking and indeed worrying insight into the world of online gambling.

The book, “Imitation Games – How Gambling Highjacked Sport”, highlights, in particular, the relationship between football and gambling companies, the growing exposure of children and young people to betting, the shift to 24/7 online gambling on smartphones, and the human cost, including addiction, debt and mental health impacts.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been speaking to Darragh about the book, the research behind it and some of its main findings…

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