Edward Gallagher returned for trial charged with 116 sex offences

A priest has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court, charged with 116 sex offences.

59 year old Edward Gallagher, whose address had been given as Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal but is now given as c/o Maghaberry Prison appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred on dates between June 22nd 2023 and April 18th 2025.

They include among others sexual communication with children, attempted sexual communication with children, possessing indecent images of children and inciting children under 16 to engage in sexual activity .

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey told the court he had gone through the charges with Gallagher and there was no need for all 116 of them to be read out in court.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Gallagher said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a date to be fixed and remains in custody.