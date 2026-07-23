MacGill Summer School getting underway this morning

The MacGill Summer School, in association with Notre Dame University, begins in Glenties this morning and runs until Saturday.

The theme this year is ‘The New World Disorder’ with a particular emphasis on Europe, given that Ireland currently holds the EU presidency.

This morning’s keynote event in the Highlands Hotel will be the appearance of Dr Mike Ryan, former Executive Director of the World Health Organisation, delivering the John Hume lecture at a session chaired by biochemist Dr Luke O’Neill.

Later today, there will be a tribute to Joe Mulholland, the summer school’s founder, who died in January.

Other speakers today include Minister Thomas Byrne and Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

Speakers tomorrow include SDLP leader in Stormont, Matthew O’Toole, Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooley and European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane.

The summer school concludes on Saturday with a list of contributors including former Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, former Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald and the Ulster Unionist leader Jon Burrows.

More details and the full Summer School programme can be accessed HERE