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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

PSNI investigating circumstances into a significant head injury

Police in Derry are appealing for information into how a man sustained a significant head injury.

In a statement they say that at 6:14am this morning a man was reported lying on the road at Benevenagh Gardens in the city.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were on the scene and transferred the man to hospital.

Chief Inspector Ian Ferriby is asking anyone who was in the area early this morning to get in contact with police on 101 if they noticed anything unusual.

Enquiries are ongoing.

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