The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 23/07/2026

Today we tackle the reality of Letterkenny’s commute times, severe mental health pressures on farm families, a dramatic rescue story from a decorated winch paramedic, and a celebration of local youth culture taking over the town park.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We start with our daily review of the front pages, tracking the leading regional and national headlines breaking this morning.

🚗 The Letterkenny Commute Reality Check: Following claims yesterday that Letterkenny traffic has hit gridlock and is driving people away from town, we put the rumors to the test. Presenters Donna-Marie Doherty and Shannen Wilkin take to the roads throughout the first hour to time real-world commutes around Letterkenny—and the actual findings might just surprise you!

🚜 Mental Health Pressures on Farm Families: Professor Siobhán O’Connor discusses a troubling new study examining the intense mental health burdens currently affecting Irish farm families. She outlines why a vast majority of those struggling are still not availing of the support services available to them, and what needs to change to break the rural stigma.

🏛️ Proposals for New Municipal Councils: Local representative Nicholas Crossan reacts to new political proposals calling for the establishment of official Municipal Councils across the country, assessing what this restructuring could mean for local government, regional power, and community decision-making.

🚁 Brave Dingle Rescue Honored: Strabane native and winch paramedic James O’Neill joins the show to discuss receiving the prestigious 2026 Billy Deacon Search and Rescue Memorial Trophy. James recounts the high-stakes 2025 operation where he was winched down onto a stricken French fishing vessel driven onto rocks near Dingle in storm conditions to safely evacuate all 14 crew members.

🎉 Party in the Park 2026 Preview: We look forward to the annual Party in the Park returning this Saturday, July 25th, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

Behind the Festival: Event organizer Frankie McGreevy from Donegal Youth Service drops into the studio to share what is in store for this year’s drug- and alcohol-free family festival.

Live In-Studio Performance: Local performer Paula Janik joins us for a live acoustic performance ahead of her stage appearance at the park this weekend.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast, catching us up on all the essential commercial, enterprise, and economic news shaping the Donegal landscape.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: