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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Ward says Arranmore Island needs five retained firefighters as petition is launched

A petition backed by a social media campaign has been launched calling for the provision of an adequately staffed retained fire service on Arranmore Island.

Campaigners say that for years, Arranmore Fire Station has had two paid retained firefighter positions, but following the recent and upcoming retirement of those firefighters, the council is not replacing them. Now, they say, the fear locally is that if enough volunteers can’t be recruited, the local fire service could be lost.

Among the campaign’s supporters is Deputy Charles Ward, a native of Arranmore Island.

He says what’s needed is five retained firefighters on the island to ensure the safety of the local community……….

 

You can access the campaign’s Facebook page HERE

You can access the petition HERE

You can listen to Deputy Ward’s full interview here –

 

 

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