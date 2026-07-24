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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Almost €12,000 worth of drugs seized in Garda operation across Donegal

Almost €12,000 worth of drugs has been seized during a Garda operation across Donegal.

Gardaí seized approximately €11,700 worth of controlled drugs during searches at properties in Letterkenny, St Johnston, Ballybofey and Castlefin.

The operation was led by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, with support from the Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit, and Community Engagement members from Donegal North and South.

During the searches, Gardaí recovered cannabis with an estimated value of €1,000 and cocaine worth approximately €10,700.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for forensic analysis.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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