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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Death announced of former Foyle MLA and Derry Councillor Annie Courtney

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to former MLA and Derry Councillor Annie Courtney, who has died.

A nurse by profession, Annie Courtney joined the SDLP, and was elected to Derry City Council in 1985.

She served as Mayor of Derry in 1993, and was co-opted into the Assembly when John Hume resigned in December 2000.

She didn’t get the SDLP nomination to run in the 2003 Assembly election, so she resigned from the party in April 2003 and saw out her term as an independent.

She contested the 2003 election as an independent, but was not successful.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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