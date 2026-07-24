Major police search after reports of man threatening children in Limavady



A major police operation was launched in Limavady Co. Derry last night following reports of a man behaving threateningly towards children in a local park.

Police received a report at around 8.55pm that a man had told children to leave a park in the Benevenagh Drive area in a threatening manner.

Local officers, supported by the Air Support Unit and Armed Response Unit, carried out an extensive search, but no-one matching the description was found.

The PSNI says reports circulating on social media claiming the man made sexualised comments to children were not reported to police.

Officers are urging the public to avoid speculation and instead contact them with any information.