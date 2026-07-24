Retired Donegal Garda granted High Court challenge over lost Gaeltacht allowance

A retired Donegal Garda sergeant has been given the go-ahead by the High Court to challenge the refusal to restore his Gaeltacht allowance.

The Irish Examiner reports that Paul Wallace from Burtonport claims the decision is costing him almost €250 a month in pension payments.

The former Donegal Crime Prevention Officer, who served in Glencolmcille, Bunbeg and Letterkenny, argues that he continued to provide Irish-language policing services after his transfer from the Gaeltacht, including media interviews in Irish.

He says the Garda Commissioner wrongly refused to restore the allowance, despite his continued work serving Irish-speaking communities.

The High Court has granted permission for a judicial review, with the case due to return before the courts in November.