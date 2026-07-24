The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 31 Mary Coughlan: Life, Politics and Donegal GAA

In this episode, we sit down with former Tánaiste, Cabinet Minister, and current Chairperson of the Donegal GAA County Board, Mary Coughlan.

We take a wide-ranging look back at her life and career—from entering national politics at just 21 as the youngest TD in the country, to managing high-stakes government portfolios during turbulent economic times, and her recent return to public life leading Gaelic games in her home county.

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