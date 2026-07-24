The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 31 Mary Coughlan: Life, Politics and Donegal GAA

In this episode, we sit down with former Tánaiste, Cabinet Minister, and current Chairperson of the Donegal GAA County Board, Mary Coughlan.
We take a wide-ranging look back at her life and career—from entering national politics at just 21 as the youngest TD in the country, to managing high-stakes government portfolios during turbulent economic times, and her recent return to public life leading Gaelic games in her home county.
What We Cover
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The Family Roots in Donegal Politics: Growing up in Inver/Frosses. How the tragic death of her uncle, TD Clem Coughlan, in a 1983 car crash brought her father Cathal into politics—and how his sudden death just three years later launched Mary’s own career on Donegal County Council at age 21.
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Entering the Dáil at 21: Becoming the youngest TD in the 25th Dáil in 1987, learning the ropes as a young woman in Leinster House, and serving as a fluent Irish speaker championing Gaeltacht affairs.
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The Cabinet & Tánaiste Years: Looking back on her rapid rise through major government roles—including Agriculture, Social Affairs, Enterprise, Education, and Health—and serving as Deputy Leader of Fianna Fáil during the financial crisis.
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Life Beyond Leinster House: Balancing high office with family life, the personal impact of her late husband David Charlton’s severe car accident and subsequent passing in 2012, and reflecting on losing her seat in 2011.
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A New Chapter in Donegal: Returning to the public eye to advocate for women in farming and making history as the first female Chairperson of the Donegal GAA County Board.
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