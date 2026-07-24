The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 24/07/26

Today we tackle the issue of government over-regulation, local infrastructure debates, inspiring charity drives, and expert analysis ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Michael White of the Green Party, Fianna Fáil’s Claudia Kennedy, and Donegal News journalist Naomi Hamilton O’Donnell join Greg in-studio to thrash out the week’s biggest stories:
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The “Ban on Bans” Debate: In light of increasing public health and safety regulations, the panel debates whether the state has gone too far—asking if we should metaphorically “ban the government from banning things” to preserve personal risk and freedom.
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Bail Law Reform: The guests weigh in on the findings of a recent report critiquing Ireland’s bail system and pre-trial detention practices.
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Letterkenny Traffic Gridlock: Traffic in Letterkenny dominates local discussion once again following this week’s commute trials and town center debates.
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Dining Out Decline: The panel analyzes a fresh economic report revealing a notable decline in people eating out, discussing the impact of rising costs on the local hospitality sector.
🎙️ The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We share a preview clip of this week’s long-form podcast episode featuring former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan. She speaks candidly about her personal life, loss, her long career in Irish politics, and her history-making role in Donegal GAA.
☕ Putting the Kettle On for Relay for Life: Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell joins Greg to look ahead to next Tuesday, where he and his wife Majella will be putting the kettle on to raise crucial funds and awareness for Relay for Life Donegal.
⛳ Golfing for Ronald McDonald House: Sean Quinn and Victor Byrne preview a major fundraising golf day at Dunfanaghy Golf Club in aid of Ronald McDonald House. They are joined by Claire, who shares her deeply personal story of staying at the house while her son, Oscar, underwent life-saving medical treatment.
🏆 All-Ireland Final Prediction: GAA analyst Brendan Devenney stops by to break down the tactics, key match-ups, and make his final prediction for Sunday’s massive All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Mayo.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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