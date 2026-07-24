Women for Election hoping taskforce recommendations will make local government more representative

The campaign group ‘Women for Election’ is welcoming the Local Democracy Taskforce’s recommendations on increasing the participation of women, people with disabilities and people from minority backgrounds.

Ireland currently ranks 22nd out of the EU’s 27 states with respect to the number of women in local government. Women hold just 27% of council seats in Ireland ; in Donegal, the figure is just over 8%.

Darcy Lonergan of Women for Election is a former Dublin City Councillor, and also served as a Town Councillor in Carrickmacross.

She says with only three women on the local council, Donegal is losing out on very important perspectives………