O’Neills Foyle Cup Final Results

The O’Neills Foyle Cup Finals are taking place this weekend.

Among them, the U19 Boys Final took place at Ardmore last night where it was Dergview FC who came out on top against Carndonagh FC.

It finished 1-1 with Dergview winning 4-2 on penalties.

In the U17 Boys Final, Maximum Performance Academy defeated Altrincham 4-1.

Derry City Colts won the U17 Girls section thanks to a 2-1 win over Gleneely Ladies, while Donegal Ladies won the U15 Girls section thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Goodlad Soccer Academy from the USA.

That game finished 0-0 with Donegal winning 4-2 on penalties.

Today, the U16 Boys Premier Final was won by the Donegal Underage League as they defeated Inishowen Youth League 4-2 on penalties.