Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

O’Neills Foyle Cup Final Results

The O’Neills Foyle Cup Finals are taking place this weekend.

Among them, the U19 Boys Final took place at Ardmore last night where it was Dergview FC who came out on top against Carndonagh FC.

It finished 1-1 with Dergview winning 4-2 on penalties.

In the U17 Boys Final, Maximum Performance Academy defeated Altrincham 4-1.

Derry City Colts won the U17 Girls section thanks to a 2-1 win over Gleneely Ladies, while Donegal Ladies won the U15 Girls section thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Goodlad Soccer Academy from the USA.

That game finished 0-0 with Donegal winning 4-2 on penalties.

Today, the U16 Boys Premier Final was won by the Donegal Underage League as they defeated Inishowen Youth League 4-2 on penalties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Carndonagh to Gleneely road closed following road traffic collision

25 July 2026
Lough Swilly RNLI's new lifeboat Davdot returning
News, Audio

RNLI stress the importance of water safety on World Drowning Prevention Day

25 July 2026
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Motorists escape injury following two-vehicle Letterkenny collision

25 July 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

25-year-old law student appears in court after viable bomb discovered in Monaghan

25 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

road closed
News, Top Stories

Carndonagh to Gleneely road closed following road traffic collision

25 July 2026
Lough Swilly RNLI's new lifeboat Davdot returning
News, Audio

RNLI stress the importance of water safety on World Drowning Prevention Day

25 July 2026
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Motorists escape injury following two-vehicle Letterkenny collision

25 July 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

25-year-old law student appears in court after viable bomb discovered in Monaghan

25 July 2026
DYS 45
News, Top Stories

Ted Ponsonby Stage to make its debut at today’s ‘Party in the Park’

25 July 2026
Energy Cloud Falcarragh
News, Top Stories

DCC rolling out initiative to use excess renewable energy to provide free hot water in parts of Donegal

25 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube