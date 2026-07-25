Plenty of positives to take from performance in Kerry – McHugh

Finn Harps remain bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 2-1 defeat away to Kerry in Tralee last night.
Max Hutchinson came within a whisker of securing a point for Finn Harps only for Kerry keeper Matt Connor to save his injury-time diving header.
After a dominant start for the hosts, Kerry Captain Seanie McGrath scored the opening goal on 10 minutes and Cian Bargary doubled the advantage in the 29th minute.
Guilherme Rego-Priosti pulled one back in the 36th minute and if Monteiro hadn’t hit the post two minutes later the result might have been different.
Finn Harps Head Coach Kevin McHugh gave his reaction afterwards to John Drummey and was enthused by the performance after a slow start…