Plenty of positives to take from performance in Kerry – McHugh

Finn Harps remain bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 2-1 defeat away to Kerry in Tralee last night.

Max Hutchinson came within a whisker of securing a point for Finn Harps only for Kerry keeper Matt Connor to save his injury-time diving header.

After a dominant start for the hosts, Kerry Captain Seanie McGrath scored the opening goal on 10 minutes and Cian Bargary doubled the advantage in the 29th minute.

Guilherme Rego-Priosti pulled one back in the 36th minute and if Monteiro hadn’t hit the post two minutes later the result might have been different.