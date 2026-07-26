McHugh steps down as Finn Harps boss

Finn Harps have confirmed Kevin McHugh has stepped down as first team manager and will take up a new position as part of the club’s transition to a professional structure.

As part of the club’s move to full time football, the position of first team manager will become a full time role. The club has spoken with Kevin about this change, and with the demands of the full time position not suiting his personal circumstances, it has been mutually agreed that Kevin will move into a role that secures his involvement at the club for the long term.

The club acknowledges that this has been an exceptionally difficult season, and that financial constraints beyond the manager’s control limited the resources available to him and the squad. The board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the professionalism Kevin has shown in those circumstances.

Kevin’s impact on this club is measurable. Fourteen members of the current senior squad are graduates of the Finn Harps Academy, and academy graduates have contributed over 7,000 first team minutes this season alone. Beyond those, numerous other academy players have trained with the first team squad, and an exciting group is now on the verge of first team debuts. Protecting that pathway is essential to the club’s future, and Kevin’s new role places him at the heart of it.

The club also wishes to sincerely thank assistant coaches Tommy Canning and Eamon Curry for their dedication and service to the first team over the past number of years. Both have made a significant contribution to the club, and discussions will take place regarding future roles within the new structure.