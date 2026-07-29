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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Ciaron Harkin becomes Patrick McEleney’s first signing at Finn Harps

Finn Harps announce the signing of Ciaron Harkin at Finn Park on 29 July 2026. Photo by Clare McCahill / Finn Harps Media
Finn Harps announce the signing of Ciaron Harkin at Finn Park on 29 July 2026.
Photo by Clare McCahill / Finn Harps Media

Midfielder Ciaron Harkin has signed for Finn Harps on loan from Sligo Rovers for the rest of the season.

Harkin will be well known to Harps supporters from his time with neighbours Derry City, making over 100 appearances for the Candystripes. He also lined out for Institute FC and Coleraine FC, before arriving at the Showgrounds in July 2025.

Harkin made ten appearances in the Premier Division for the Bit O’ Red this season before making the switch to Finn Park.

“Jackie” becomes the first signing confirmed by interim Head Coach Patrick McEleney and adds a wealth of experience to the Harps midfield. Harkin is available for selection ahead of Friday night’s clash with league leaders Cork City.

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