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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal jersey among few belongings to survive family home blaze

A Donegal man living in County Meath has lost his home and most of his belongings in a house fire.

Conal Quinn, who is originally from Inishowen, has been living in Ashbourne with his family. Their home was almost completely destroyed in a fire on Monday night.

The property was uninsured, and a GoFundMe campaign has now been launched to help the family rebuild.

The fundraiser has been organised by Independent Councillor Joe Bonner, who is originally from Glenties.

Councillor Bonner says, remarkably, a Donegal jersey was one of the few items left untouched by the fire:

 

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