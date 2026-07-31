Loughs Agency warns of rise in illegal salmon fishing

Illegal salmon fishing is on the rise as low water levels leave fish increasingly vulnerable, according to the Loughs Agency.

The agency says prolonged dry weather has left rivers and loughs well below normal levels, forcing Atlantic salmon into smaller, shallower pools where they are easier to catch illegally.

More than 130 seizures have been carried out over the past two years, and the agency says that number is expected to rise if dry conditions continue into September.

The public is being urged to report suspected illegal fishing through the Water Watch app, while Loughs Agency says it is also recruiting additional Fishery Officers to strengthen enforcement efforts.