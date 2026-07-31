Woman remains critical after serious Ballyshannon crash

A woman in her 70s remains in a critical condition following a serious road crash in Ballyshannon last weekend.

The two-car collision happened at the Erne Roundabout in Coolcholly at around 10 o’clock on Saturday night.

The woman is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Five other people involved in the collision were taken to Sligo University Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and has since been released pending analysis of a sample by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling through the area between 9.45pm and 10pm with dash-cam footage, to get in touch.