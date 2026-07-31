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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Whitemountain Quarries fined €1.2 million over Mullan family deaths

A quarry company has been fined €1.2 million over the roadworks incident in Quigley’s Point that claimed the lives of three members of the Mullan family.

Whitemountain Quarries Limited was fined at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court today after pleading guilty to breaches of health and safety legislation linked to the tragedy in August 2020.

Geraldine Mullan was the only survivor when the family’s car left the road at roadworks on the R238 at Three Trees and entered Lough Foyle.

Her husband John and their two children, 14-year-old Tomás and six-year-old Amelia, died in the incident.

The court heard there was a lack of appropriate temporary traffic management measures, including signage and traffic cones, to guide motorists safely through the works.

The Health and Safety Authority says the case highlights the devastating consequences when road safety measures are not properly put in place.

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