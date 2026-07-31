Fresh appeal for information in Lyra McKee murder investigation

The PSNI have made a renewed appeal for information as part of investigations in the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead reporting on riots in Derry in April 2019.

This follows three men being found not guilty of her murder earlier this month at Belfast Crown Court.

The appeal is supported by the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information provided directly to the organisation that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The PSNI says calls made to Crimestoppers are not recorded, there is no caller line identification or 1471 facility, and computer IP addresses cannot be traced.

Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller said officers are particularly keen to identify the gunman responsible for the killing.

She urged anyone with information to come forward, reiterating the anonymity guaranteed by Crimestoppers.