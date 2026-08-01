Cllr Dakota Ní Mheanman speaks out after disturbing anonymous phone calls

Female politicians, including at least one Donegal councillor, have reported receiving a series of disturbing anonymous phone calls from a man making sexually explicit comments.

Councillor Dakota Ní Mheanman is among a number of female representatives targeted, with some receiving more than 20 calls from a man claiming to be a “paedophile”.

Gardaí’s special counter-terrorism officers are investigating the calls, which have been described as persistent and harassing.

The Association of Irish Local Government has condemned the abuse, saying no male councillors have reported receiving similar calls.

Councillor Ní Mheanman says she will no longer answer calls from private numbers and has thanked Gardaí and the AILG for their support.

Meanwhile, Cllr Joy Beard says she will now screen her calls, asking people to state their name when they call, otherwise, she will not answer.