Muckish Railway Walk to undergo major improvements in latest project phase

A popular Donegal walking route is set for a major upgrade, with work due to begin on the next phase of the Muckish Railway Walk.

W Doherty Construction Ltd has been appointed to carry out Phase Three of the project, which is being funded through the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme.

Works are expected to get underway from Monday and will include resurfacing the remaining 3.5 kilometres of the route, drainage improvements, new car parks, fencing and seating.

A bridge will also be replaced, with repair works carried out on three existing masonry arch bridges.

The section of the walk affected will be closed to the public for the duration of the works.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty has welcomed the developments: