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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal jockeys’ flying form continues

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Oisin Orr has been in the winners’ enclosure twice this afternoon.

The Donegal jockey is racing at Doncaster and, firstly, he took “Kohana Nation” across the line first in the 13:55 outing for trainer Charles Hills.

That horse went to post at 2/5 and Orr completed a back-to-back double on board the 5/4 “Weleyff” for Edward Bethell in the 2:30 race.

Elsewhere, Dylan Browne-McMonagle earned his fourth win of the week at Goodwood on board “Goodie Two Shoes” in the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at 3pm.

The Letterkenny native rode the JP O’Brien trained to victory at 8/1 and gave this reaction after the race…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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