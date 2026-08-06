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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Council urged to seek funds to extend winter gritting programme

Donegal County Council is being urged to secure additional funding for its winter gritting programme ahead of a review of the routes that will be treated this winter.

The issue was raised by Cllr Fionán Bradley, who told a recent council meeting that while it may seem unusual to discuss winter gritting in the middle of summer, planning needs to begin well before temperatures start to fall.

Cllr Bradley acknowledged that every elected member has roads they would like included in the programme, but said, as a minimum, every road leading to a school should automatically be added to the gritting schedule.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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