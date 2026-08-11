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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Almost half of new cars bought in Donegal this year are hybrids

Almost half of new cars purchased in Donegal this year were a hybrid.

The CSO has released the figures today, showing that in the first seven months of the year, over 2,100 new cars have been bought in the county.

Between the beginning of January and the end of July this year, 2,142 new cars were purchased in Donegal.

Of those, 31% were traditionally fuelled vehicles, with 367 petrol cars and 287 diesel cars bought during the period.

Fully electric vehicles accounted for a further 21% of purchases, with 445 electric cars bought in Donegal.

The remaining 49% of new cars purchased were hybrids, making them the largest category during the first seven months of the year.

That figure includes 652 petrol hybrids and 74 diesel hybrids.

A further 326 were petrol or diesel plug-in hybrids.

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