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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Past and future of Oldtown Bridge to be discussed at Letterkenny meeting

A meeting is taking place in Letterkenny tonight to discuss the history of Oldtown Bridge and also the old Railway Bridge that runs parallel to it.

Meeting organiser Mary T. Sweeney says the meeting at the Station House Hotel will look at the history of the bridges, but also look at the future, and ion articular, the need for restoration works on the Oldtown Bridge, which she believes is becoming dangerous because of the number of cracks.

The theme of Heritage Week, which gets underway on Saturday is ‘Protect our Heritage’, and Ms Sweeney says in that context, tonight’s meeting is very relevant………

 

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