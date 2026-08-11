Fire damages vacant house in Dungloe’s ‘Titanic Estate’

Concerns have been raised over damage at a vacant housing estate in Dungloe following a fire overnight.

A house in Radharc an Seascan, known locally as the ‘Titanic Estate’, was damaged in the incident.

The houses have been vacant for a number of years after the land they were built on sunk.

Local Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the estate has been the subject of anti-social behaviour in the past, although the cause of the latest damage has yet to be established and investigations are ongoing.