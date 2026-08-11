Fire damages vacant house in Dungloe’s ‘Titanic Estate’

Concerns have been raised over damage at a vacant housing estate in Dungloe following a fire overnight.
A house in Radharc an Seascan, known locally as the ‘Titanic Estate’, was damaged in the incident.
The houses have been vacant for a number of years after the land they were built on sunk.
Local Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the estate has been the subject of anti-social behaviour in the past, although the cause of the latest damage has yet to be established and investigations are ongoing.
He is appealing for the houses not to be damaged any further: