Donegal GAA pays tribute to late James McHugh

Donegal GAA is remembering James McHugh as a man who holds a very special place in the story and in the hearts of Donegal Gaels and the wider community.

The member of the 1992 All-Ireland Champions squad died following a crash in County Cavan yesterday.

Hi wife Noreen, was also in the car and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.

The collision involved their vehicle and a van on the N3 between Virginia and Cavan town.

Donegal GAA shared their condolences with the McHugh family and say they will support the family at this difficult time.

Read the Statement in full:

DONEGAL GAA MOURNS THE PASSING OF JAMES MCHUGH

Donegal GAA is deeply saddened at the passing of James McHugh, a man who holds a very special place in the story, and in the hearts, of Donegal Gaels and the wider community.

For many people across our county, James was one of their first heroes. James was part of the generation that changed Donegal football forever when he and his teammates brought Sam Maguire to the hills for the first time in 1992. The generation that showed us all that anything is possible. A proud Donegal man, he was perhaps prouder still to be a Kilcar man.

James’s unprecedented achievement on the turf of Croke Park that September day was made all the more special by the fact that he shared the field with his beloved brother Martin. To see the brothers from Kilcar soldier together as Donegal finally reached the summit is a memory that will live forever in the history of our county.

James was recognised for his outstanding contribution to that historic campaign with an All-Star award, but his legacy goes far beyond honours and medals.

James’s heart was always firmly rooted in Kilcar and his commununity. He was immensely proud of his club and everything it represented. That pride was particularly evident earlier this year when CLG Chill Chartha had the honour of hosting Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. It was a hugely special occasion for James to see his beloved club at the centre of such an important celebration of Gaelic games, language, culture and community. Indeed, such was the respect of the McHugh brothers for the Comórtas, that they played Ulster Championship games for Donegal and were subsequently transported to wherever Cill Chartha were competing so they could play the second half!

The Donegal connection has continued through his family, with his son Eoin and nephew Ryan now much-loved members of our current Donegal senior football panel. His nephew Mark also proudly followed in his footsteps, helping Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012.

It is a remarkable family legacy, spanning generations, and one that James was immensely proud of in his own quiet, unassuming way.

The McHugh’s have been in the hearts of Donegal people for more than half a century, since they first appeared at underage level. They have shared our greatest sporting moments, our celebrations and our pride, and today, in this moment of unimaginable sadness, they are very much in our thoughts.

James McHugh is synonymous with the greatest day for Donegal football. All-Ireland winner, All-Star, a proud Donegal man and the proudest of Kilcar men, but above all James was a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and a friend.

Our thoughts and prayers are especially with James’s beloved wife Noreen, whom we pray will make a full recovery, with his son Eoin, daughter Emma, son-in-law Diarmaid, and with all of the McHugh and O’Donnell families, as well as his many friends, former teammates, clubmates and loved ones.

They have given so much to Donegal GAA, and we will be there for them now as they navigate this devastating news.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí aige i measc na Naomh agus na nAingeal.