Anthony Molloy and Mary Coughlan pay tribute to James McHugh

Tributes have been paid today to James McHugh who died after a road collision in County Cavan on Monday.

Sports fans across the county are coming to terms with the news of the tragic passing Donegal’s All Ireland winner.

Aged just 62, James will be best remembered for being part of the Donegal side that famously won the county’s first ever All-Ireland title at senior level when they defeated Dublin in September 1992.

Playing alongside his brother, Martin, he was among the scorers as Donegal claimed a famous win and he would receive an All-Star that year.

He made his senior inter-county debut in 1990 and helped Donegal to Ulster glory that summer. He also won a Railway Cup for Ulster in 1994.

James was also a proud Kilcar clubman and memorably captained them to the Dr Maguire here in Donegal in 1985 and would win club championship honours again in 1989 and 1993.

He was still actively involved with his club, and his death has been met with deep sadness by his friends, working colleagues in the ESB, and the GAA community.

92 All Ireland winning Captain Anthony Molloy and Donegal Chairperson Mary Coughlan paid tribute to James McHugh on the Greg Hughes Show: