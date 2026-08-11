Council and NTA working to improve bus stops in Donegal

Donegal County Council says it is progressing work on improving facilities at a number of bus stops across the county.

Works are taking place across the county on stops designated by the National Transport Authority.

Answering questions from Cllr Ciaran Brogan, officials said the Bus Stop Enhancement Programme is aimed at improving facilities at bus stops, including the provision or replacement of a bus pole, information signage, accessibility works and seating.

Depending on the number of services using the bus stop a bus shelter may be provided.

Funding of €500k was allocated in both 2024 and 2025, and collaboration progressed between the NTA, Area Roads, the Active Travel team and consultants working on behalf of the NTA during that period.

A number of projects progressed through the approvals processes, and Round 1 projects have recently been awarded for construction. By the end of this year, the programme will have seen bus stops enhanced in Annagry, Castlefin, Convoy, Downings, Newtowncunningham, Clonmany and Bundoran, with further works to be completed in Moville by the Council’s roads team.

Work has already commenced on Round 2 with a focus on National Road locations.