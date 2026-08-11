Council to review lifeguard staffing as councillor calls for May deployment

Donegal County Council has agreed to review lifeguard staffing at Donegal beaches, with a view towards deploying them from May 1st, rather than the start of June.

The review, which is expected to start in the coming weeks, comes on foot of a motion from Bundoran based Cllr Michael McMahon, who says there were several incidents during the good weather in May of this year which could have ended in tragedy as there were no lifeguards on duty.

He acknowledges that many lifeguards are students who are not available until June, and is suggesting senior lifeguarding personnel be re-trained and put in place from May 1st.

He’s welcoming the council’s commitment to carry out a review…………….