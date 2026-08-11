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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Former Donegal forward James McHugh dies following road collision in Co. Cavan

Tributes have been made overnight following the death of former Donegal GAA forward James McHugh.

He died after a collision between a car and a van on the N3 at Drummallaght between Virginia and Cavan shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday.

His wife, Noreen, was also in the car and was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, according to Gardaí.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty said that James will be ‘remembered with great pride and affection across the county and beyond.’

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was travelling on the N3 between Virginia and Cavan, particularly between 1pm and 2pm, to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to motorists who may have dashcam or other camera footage of the area during this time, and are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Those with information are asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570.

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