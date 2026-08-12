Support grows for the location of a dental school at ATU’s Letterkenny campus

There are calls for the establishment of a dental school at the ATU’s Letterkenny campus to address the shortage of practitioners in the country.

Backing the call on today’s Greg Hughes Show, Deputy Charles Ward said Cork and Trinity are the only choices at the moment, and he believes Letterkenny is the ideal location for a third option.

In particular, he says the School Dental Programme isn’t working, partly because of staffing issues, pointing to his own family’s experience to highlight what he says are failures in the system……………

Bunbeg based dentist Dr Gerard Roarty is a supporter of the idea of a dental school in the North West, pointing out that Ulster University has already expressed an interest in a facility at its Magee campus in Derry.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, he said he believes the success of the campaign for a Vet School in Letterkenny can be replicated.

He says he’s received support from all political parties………………