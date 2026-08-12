The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 12/08/2026

Today we address a heartbreaking update to a local tragedy in Kilcar, strategic proposals for regional healthcare education, an investigation into synthetic drug proliferation, and sharp debate over early childhood consent education.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the show with a look at the front pages and key news stories making headlines across the morning papers.

💔 Kilcar Devastated by Passing of Noreen McHugh: Fr. William Peoples, Parish Priest in Kilcar, joins the show to react to the devastating news that Noreen McHugh has passed away in hospital. Noreen succumbed to injuries sustained in Monday’s road collision in Cavan which also tragically claimed the life of her husband, Donegal GAA legend James McHugh. Fr. Peoples reflects on the deep shock, grief, and profound sadness overwhelming the local community as they support the McHugh family.

🦷 The Case for a Dental School at ATU Letterkenny: We explore growing calls to establish a new School of Dentistry at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Letterkenny to combat the nationwide dentist shortage and regional access gaps:

The Political View: Deputy Charles Ward discusses the strategic policy, regional investment, and government backing needed to deliver the facility.

The Clinical Perspective: Dr. Gerard Roarty outlines the severe operational pressures on local dental practices and how a regional training hub would help recruit and retain qualified professionals in the North West.

💊 The Rise of Synthetic Drugs: Noel Baker, investigative journalist with Journal.ie, joins Greg to discuss his recent deep-dive investigation into the dangerous proliferation of synthetic drugs across Ireland. Noel breaks down how new chemical compounds are being manufactured, distributed, and the growing risks they pose to public health and law enforcement.

🏫 Teaching Consent in Preschools Debate: Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, outgoing member of the EU’s GREVIO monitoring body, discusses recommendations calling for age-appropriate concepts of consent and body autonomy to be introduced at preschool level. The proposal sparks significant debate, with a flood of listeners contacting the show to voice strong concerns and reservations about early childhood implementation.

🅿️ Surging Parking Charges at LUH: A Sinn Féin TD joins the program to break down newly obtained HSE figures revealing a dramatic increase in revenue collected from hospital car parking fees at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH). The discussion highlights how rising rates act as an unfair financial penalty on patients, regular visitors, and healthcare staff during an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

🌱 In the Garden with Paul McLaughlin: Resident gardening expert Paul McLaughlin is in-studio taking listener calls, offering seasonal planting tips, and answering your late-summer garden maintenance questions.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: