Four Green Flags awarded to parks and green spaces in Donegal

138 Irish parks and green spaces have achieved Green Flag status for 2026, 10 of them new additions to the programme.

The awards recognise green spaces that meet European standards around management, accessibility, safety and environmental sustainability.

Green Flags have been secured by Glenveagh National Park, Glebe House and Gallery, and Barrack Hill Park in Carndonagh, while a Green Flag Community Award has been secured by the River Walk in Dungloe.

An Taisce’s Program Manager Emlyn Cullen says, the increase reflects growing participation in the programme and continued investment in green spaces…….