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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

‘They were made for each other’ – Parish Priest reflects on the loss of Noreen and James McHugh

Noreen McHugh – the wife of Donegal All-Star James McHugh – has died from the injuries she suffered in a road crash which killed her husband.

She was initially airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following the collision between the car her husband was driving and a van in Cavan on Monday afternoon.

The All-Ireland winning footballer was pronounced dead at the scene. Noreen passed away in hospital last evening.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Kilcar Parish Priest Fr William Peoples reflected on the impact of this tragedy, saying Noreen and James were made for each other………

 

You can here the full discussion between Greg and Fr Peoples here –

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