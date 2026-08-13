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The Outlet

Aidan Fitzmaurice looks ahead to FAI Cup last-16 ties

This weekend sees the remaining sixteen teams battle it out for a place in the FAI Senior Cup Quarter-Finals.

Among the most notable ties, Derry City are away to UCD on Friday, Sligo Rovers welcome Kerry to the Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday sees the top two in the LOI Premier Division go head-to-head when St. Patrick’s Athletic take on Shamrock Rovers.

Aidan Fitzmaurice, Soccer Writer for the Irish Independent and Evening Herold, spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to preview the action.

Aidan & Mark started their chat with a focus on the latest ongoings surrounding Derry City player James McClean…

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