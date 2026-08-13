Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Arranmore RNLI crews continue busy summer of callouts

Arranmore RNLI volunteer crews continue to experience a busy summer with multiple callouts over the last number of days.

On Saturday last a 10:12pm the Malin Head Coast Guard requested the all weather lifeboat to launch to assist with a medical evacuation from the island.

The casualty was successfully transferred to Burtonport and travelled to Letterkenny University Hospital via ambulance.

On Tuesday two further medical evacuations required the assistance of volunteer crews.

First at 1:25 in the morning and second at 8:25 that evening. Both were transferred to ambulances on the mainland and arrived at LUH.

Coxswain Kieran O’Donnell, following the incidents, expressed his gratitude to his crews for answering the calls to duty at any time morning or night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister hits out at third party driving test apps

13 August 2026
foyle bridge
News

Foyle Bridge closed to traffic after car fire

13 August 2026
Derry Court hi res
News, Top Stories

Man accused of Amy Doherty murder to apply for bail

13 August 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man remanded in custody following Argyle Terrace incident in Derry

13 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister hits out at third party driving test apps

13 August 2026
foyle bridge
News

Foyle Bridge closed to traffic after car fire

13 August 2026
Derry Court hi res
News, Top Stories

Man accused of Amy Doherty murder to apply for bail

13 August 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man remanded in custody following Argyle Terrace incident in Derry

13 August 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police deal with anti-social behaviour across Derry

13 August 2026
Arranmore RNLI
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI crews continue busy summer of callouts

13 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube