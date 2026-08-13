Arranmore RNLI crews continue busy summer of callouts

Arranmore RNLI volunteer crews continue to experience a busy summer with multiple callouts over the last number of days.

On Saturday last a 10:12pm the Malin Head Coast Guard requested the all weather lifeboat to launch to assist with a medical evacuation from the island.

The casualty was successfully transferred to Burtonport and travelled to Letterkenny University Hospital via ambulance.

On Tuesday two further medical evacuations required the assistance of volunteer crews.

First at 1:25 in the morning and second at 8:25 that evening. Both were transferred to ambulances on the mainland and arrived at LUH.

Coxswain Kieran O’Donnell, following the incidents, expressed his gratitude to his crews for answering the calls to duty at any time morning or night.