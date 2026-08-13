Brendan Devenney reflects on his time with James McHugh

Tributes continue to be be paid to Donegal All-Ireland-winning footballer James McHugh and his wife Noreen following Monday’s tragic road traffic collision in Cavan.

James and Noreen will be laid to rest on Saturday in Kilcar.

James played for Donegal between 1990 and 1998, and featured and scored in their defeat of Dublin in the 1992 All-Ireland final.

He also won three Donegal club championships between 1985 and 1993.

Highland’s GAA correspondent and former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney reflected with Oisin Kelly on his time with James.

As part of the DL Debate Show this coming Monday, Brendan will be paying tribute to James and his contribution to GAA in the county with his fellow 92 hero’s John Joe Doherty and Tony Boyle.