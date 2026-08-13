Mark English is European 800m Champion

Mark English is the European 800m champion.

He took Gold in Birmingham in a time of 1.45.26 in Thursday night’s final.

He becomes Ireland’s first medalist at this years games and also becomes Irelands first male European Champion and just the third after Sonia O’Sullivan and Ciara Mageean.

The medal is a sixth championship one for the Finn Valley clubman who looked composed throughout the race.

A kick in the closing 100m secured the win some 12 years on from his first medal success.

Mark was the oldest athlete in the final by six years and looked very comfortable and confident in front of a packed stadium which had a huge Irish attendance backing the Donegal man.