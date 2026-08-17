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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

42 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

There were 42 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, this morning, 10 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That was third highest figure in the country after Limerick, and St Vincents in Dublin.

On both Saturday and yesterday, management issued statements warning of long wait times because of high attendances, and urged people to consider all optons if their case wasn’t an emergency.

There were 32 people awaiting beds this morning in Sligo, giving a north west total of 74.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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