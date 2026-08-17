Fintown Railway closed tomorrow

The Fintown Railway will be closed tomorrow.
In a statement on social media the committee apologised for the inconvenience saying that mechanical works are required.
They hope that the railway will be able to open once again on Wednesday.
The Fintown Railway will be closed tomorrow.
In a statement on social media the committee apologised for the inconvenience saying that mechanical works are required.
They hope that the railway will be able to open once again on Wednesday.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland