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The Outlet

Fintown Railway closed tomorrow

The Fintown Railway will be closed tomorrow.

In a statement on social media the committee apologised for the inconvenience saying that mechanical works are required.

They hope that the railway will be able to open once again on Wednesday.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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