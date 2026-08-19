Junior Justice Minister Catherine Ardagh visits Donegal Domestic Violence Services in Letterkenny

Donegal Domestic Violence Services welcomed Junior Justice Minister Catherine Ardagh to its service in Letterkenny yesterday.

During the visit, the charity outlined the organisation’s specialist supports, including its 24 hour crisis service, outreach support, emergency accommodation, court accompaniment, legal and housing support, and programmes supporting women and children on their journey from crisis towards recovery, self reliance, safety and independent living.

Fiona Jordan is the Interim Assistant Manager of Donegal Domestic Violence Services.

She says being able to highlight the work being done in more rural areas of Ireland to Minister Ardagh was invaluable: