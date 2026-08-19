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100% Redress Councillor records emotional video as parents in their 80s leave their DCB home

A member of the 100% Redress Party has spoken about the difficulty of moving his parents out of their Defective Concrete affected home.

In a video posted on social media, Cllr Ali Farren says he and other family members were moving their parents out of their home on the eve of his mother’s 85th birthday.

He says  his mother has dementia, and both she and his father have been eaten up by the fact that they’re leaving the home they built after a lifetime working together in their pub.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, he said these are the stories that those in Dublin need to hear and understand………..

 

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